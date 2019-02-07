Hollywood student accused of battery against teacher, resisting arrest

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Hollywood man is accused of battery and resisting arrest after pushing a teacher and then trying to fight with an officer, police said Wednesday.

Tyrone James Allen, 18, was arrested just after 3 p.m. Tuesday in Miramar, according to a probable cause affidavit from Broward County.

Allen faces two counts: battery on an elected official or education employee, and resisting with violence.

The situation started about 2:45 p.m., when the teacher in this case -- who works at the H.D. Perry Education Center, and had an issue with Allen regarding his “defiant and aggressive behavior” -- got into a struggle with Allen over a plastic bin of cellphones, according to police.

Allen is accused of grabbing the plastic bin, which contained students’ phones, and when the teacher tried to take back the bin, he pushed her in an attempt to grab it back, the affidavit said.

Allen “(committed) the act of battery against a school board employee by willingly and unlawfully striking the victim against her will,” the arresting officer said.

The incident happened in front of an officer. When the officer tried to make contact with Allen, Allen pushed the law enforcement official, flailed his arms in an aggressive manner, clenched his fists and tried to fight, police said.

Allen was taken into custody and jailed.

