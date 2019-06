MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire engulfed a home near Southwest 78th Avenue and 170th Street on Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Crews made entry into the house and helped rescue the family dog, which was treated for smoke inhalation and given oxygen, authorities said.

Nobody was injured, authorities said.

