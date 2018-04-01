Pet dies in Northwest Miami-Dade house fire

MIAMI - Miami Firefighters were on the scene of a smoky situation after a house went up in flames. Surrounding neighbors flooded 911 for help.

"As the units were arriving, they could see heavy amounts of smoke basically covering the streets and heavy flames coming from the rear of the house," said Captain Ignatius Carroll of Miami Fire Rescue.

The family who lives at the home were at church attending Easter Sunday services when the fire broke out.

For a moment, there was a race to find an elderly man who lives in an efficiency behind the house.

Rescuers eventually found him safe, but a family pet was not so fortunate.

"Firefighters did find a small dog inside that was unresponsive. We brought the dog out and attempted CPR, but unfortunately the attempt was unsuccessful and the dog did not survive," Carroll said.

Firefighters said the house suffered extensive damage and fire investigators spent part of the day going through the charred remnants in hopes of determining what sparked the flames.

So far? The source is still a mystery.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.