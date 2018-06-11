IHOP is now officially 'International House of Burgers' and the internet has some thoughts

Well, the mystery is finally over.

The International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, announced a few weeks ago that it was changing its name to "IHOb," but let the world guess what the "b" could stand for.

The chain restaurant announced Monday morning that the "b" officially stand for "burgers," turning the name of the restaurant to International House of Burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

This could be some sort of promotional campaign to garner some more interest in the restaurant (clearly that worked), but the company has gone as far as changing its logo on all social media accounts and even changing its Twitter handle to "IHOb."

This decision has a lot of people on the internet saying "really?" and tweeting out hilarious tweets that are drenched in confusion and shock. Here are some of the funniest below.

Mueller should look into this IHOb thing while he's at it. — Matt Ford (@fordm) June 11, 2018

IHOP has finally revealed why they're changing their name to IHOB. International House Of "Bad marketing decisions". — Chris Rubeiz (@crubeiz) June 11, 2018

#IHOB sounds like an organization Tom Cruise would be fighting to take down in a Mission Impossible movie — Killmuncher (@trillificent) June 11, 2018

“Hi, welcome to IHOB, what can I get you?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/eqQo6Du6rU — 🧙🏾‍♂️ SORCE WTH FORCE 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@Obi1Sorce) June 11, 2018

IHOP changes to #IHOb for International House Of Burgers... Now we wait for the name change of Waffle House to Lobster House — James St Pruvn (@James_St_Pruvn) June 11, 2018

IHOP is now IHOB? This is like last seeing a cousin when he was 11 year old and little leaguer. Then you see him again at 14 and he's goth and into gothic metal. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 11, 2018

Some people are even saying that the "b" is going to stand for something else besides burgers.

So what do you think? Will you try the new burgers, or are you just going there for the pancakes? Let us know in the poll below.

Graham Media Group 2018