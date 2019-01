FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews went to the scene of a serious crash Thursday night at Northwest 31st Avenue and West Broward Boulevard.

A child between the ages of 1 to 4 months have been transported to Broward Health Medical Center and an adult are in serious condition, authorities said.

Check back with Local10.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.