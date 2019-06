MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Four inmates and two corrections officers at the Miami-Dade Pre-Trial Detention Center were transported to a hospital after complaints of not feeling well Tuesday.

The staff members were released shortly after and an investigation is ongoing, according to Juan Diasgranados, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department.

