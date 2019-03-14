1 rocket lands in Israel, another intercepted

TEL AVIV - A rocket fired at central Israel from Gaza on Thursday evening reportedly landed in Tel Aviv, while another rocket was intercepted.

Explosions were heard near the Gush Dan region of the city.

The Israeli military says air raid warning sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv around 3:10 p.m. EST. Bomb shelters were opened across the city in response to the attack.

According to the Jerusalem Post, one rocket was intercepted by the country's Iron Dome defense system, while the other fell in open territory.

The report claims citizens were being treated for shock.

Tel Aviv has not been attacked by rocket or missile fire since a 2014 war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Unconfirmed image of the Fajr which fell in the central #Israeli city of Ramat Gan, just outside #TelAviv pic.twitter.com/5UPkEtKWpR — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 14, 2019

