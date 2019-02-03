28 Haitian migrants die when vessel sinks off coast of Bahamas

More than 100 Haitian migrants were apprehended in the Bahamas on Jan. 5.

ABACO, Bahamas - Twenty-eight Haitian migrants were killed when their boat sank early Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said Sunday.

According to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the boat sank near Fowl Cay and Man O War Cay, about 6 miles off the coast of the island of Abaco in the northern Bahamas. On Saturday, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force found 13 people dead and rescued 15 people.

By Sunday, the death toll had increased to 28 and rescuers found two more migrants alive in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the search and located the submerged vessel.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said at least 300 Haitian migrants have been intercepted since the beginning of the year. The migrants have been returned to Haiti, officials said.

"No journey is worth risking lives — please urge families and communities. Illegal migrant and smuggling operations are dangerous and frequently end in tragedy," the U.S. Embassy said in a tweet.

