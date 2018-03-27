49 dolphins mysteriously wash ashore dead on beach

Guinea dolphins in the waters off Brazil

PUERTO MEDRYN, Argentina - Authorities in northern Argentina are trying to solve a mystery after dozens of dead dolphins reportedly washed ashore on a resort beach.

Of the many short-beaked dolphins stranded on the beach in Puerto Medryn, 49 died, while 12 were able to return to sea, according to the Express.

A couple who noticed a high amount of birds on the beach discovered the dolphins and alerted officials.

Argentina's Secretary of Protected Areas says a large killer whale presence in the area may have driven the dolphins closer to shore.

Just nine years ago, 26 dolphins were found dead on another Argentinian beach.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.