5 teenage girls killed in Escape Room fire

WARSAW, Poland - Officials in Poland say five teenage girls have been killed and one man hurt in a fire that broke out at an "Escape Room" game location in northern Poland.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said the victims were 15-year-old girls.

A police spokeswoman in the city of Koszalin, Monika Kosiec, said Friday the victims were probably celebrating one of their birthdays. A 25-year-old man has been hospitalized with burns and could not be immediately questioned by investigators.

Kosiec said the bodies were found after firefighters put out a fire that broke out around 5 p.m. at the location.

In an "Escape Room" game, the players are locked inside a room or building and must find clues that help them to leave it.



