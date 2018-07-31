Aeromexico plane crashes after take off in Mexico

Rescue personnel responds to Aeromexico plane crash on Tuesday afternoon in Durango, Mexico. Courtesy of Proteccion Civil Durango

VICTORIA DE DURANGO, Mexico - Aeromexico confirmed a plane crashed on Tuesday in Mexico's northwestern state of Durango. Mexican authorities said dozens were injured and at least two were in critical condition.

Jose R. Aispuro, the governor of Durango, wrote on Twitter that the crash with injuries was at the Guadalupe Victoria de Durango airport, and airport officials reported it was an Embraer E190, a twin-engine jet airliner.

The plane was on flight AM2431 to Mexico City with 97 passengers and four aircrew members on board, according to Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, the Mexican Communications and Transportation Secretary.

Aispuro wrote on Twitter that nobody died in the crash. Fernando Rios, a spokesman for Durango's Department of Health, said 18 adults were at the General Hospital and 9 were at the Zone 1 General Hospital.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wrote on Twitter that he ordered officials with the department of transportation, the national guard and the secretary of defense to respond to the scene of the crash.

