When a security agent refused to jump into a lake to rescue her dog, Brazil's First Lady reportedly jumped in herself fully clothed.

Marcela Temer, a former beauty queen, rescued Picoly, a Jack Russell struggling to swim back to shore April 22, the BBC reported. Brazilian authorities told reporters the security agent was dismissed.

Brazil's President, Michel Temer's family also has a golden retriever named Thor.

