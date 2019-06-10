Fourth American died at Dominican Republic resort, report says

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Another U.S. tourist reportedly died at a resort in the Dominican Republic, raising the number of Americans who have mysteriously died at the country's resorts in recent months to four.

Fox News reports Robert Bell Wallace, 67, of California died in April after a visit to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana. His family says Wallace became ill after getting a drink from the hotel's minibar.

Wallace, who died on April 14, was in the country for his stepson's wedding.

Wallace's family says he was in good health before the trip and became concerned after seeing the alarming number of deaths at resorts in the Dominican in the month of May.

Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day, an engaged couple from Maryland, died in their rooms at the Bahia Principe La Romana resort on May 30.

A Pennsylvania woman died at the same hotel as Holmes and Day on May 25 after having a drink from her room's minibar.

