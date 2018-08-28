France kills top official from ISIS group that killed US soldiers in Niger

PARIS - The French military killed one of the Islamic State group's top officials for the group's affiliate in West Africa, the defense ministry announced Tuesday.

Another member of the group and two civilians were also killed in Sunday's operation, officials said.

The ISIS leader killed in the operation in Mali near the border of Niger was identified as Mohamed Ag Almouner.

The second member of the group was not named.

Reuters reported that Ag Almouner was a top official of the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara.

The group's main leader, Adnan Abu Waleed al-Sahrawi, previously claimed responsibility for the October 2017 attack in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers, including U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, of Miami Gardens.

Johnson is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom was born three months after the ambush.

The ministry said in a statement that two civilians -- a woman and a teenager -- were killed in Sunday's operation. Two other civilians and a member of the ISIS affiliate were also injured.

The ministry said it regretted the civilians' deaths.



