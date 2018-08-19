French officials searching for Miami-Dade teen who went missing in Paris

PARIS - Authorities in France are searching for a missing Miami-Dade County teenager who has not been since Wednesday.

Family members said Tariq Aleem Shabazz Jr., 17, left his hotel room in Paris late Wednesday and did not return. Shabazz and his family were in the French capital for vacation. Shabazz is a student at Coral Reef High School in Miami-Dade County.

Shabazz's parents are working with French authorities and U.S. Embassy officials.

"It’s definitely out of character for him to pack up clothes, take some items, leave a note saying basically, you known, ‘I’m sorry, I love everyone.’ That’s like so out of what you would think he would do,” Sharazz’s father said.

Sharazz's parents said French authorities received a tip late Saturday that the teen was spotted in a city north of Paris.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.