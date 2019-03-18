Haiti's prime minister ousted after 6 months in office, reports say

PORT-AU-PRINCE - The Prime Minister of Haiti has reportedly been ousted from the position after only six months in the job.

Haiti's Chamber of Deputies voted Monday to censure Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant, Yahoo reports.

An overwhelming 93 of 103 lawmakers voted in favor of removing Ceant, who has been accused of failing to do anything to improve the living conditions of Haitians.

Since taking office, Ceant has been the target of protests across the country.

A new prime minister is expected to be named soon.

