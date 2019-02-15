Haitian president 'Banana Man' remains silent despite violent protests

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Amid a political crisis over the fate of missing funds, violent protests demanding the ouster of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who is known "Neg Bannan nan" or "The Banana Man" in Creole, continued on Thursday afternoon in Haiti, the poorest country in the hemisphere.

Protesters who are upset about reports of alleged corruption through the abuse of Petrocaribe, an oil assistance program sponsored by Venezuela, have paralyzed Port-au-Prince.

"The country is closed. The reason the country is closed is because of Jovenel. We don't need Jovenel," a protester said in Creole. "If Jovenel was a person, he would have said something two or three days into the crisis."

The chants of "Kot kòb Petrocaribe a?" or "Where are the Petrocaribe funds?" have been going on for a week without any response from Moïse. There have been fatal shootings. Protesters blocked roads, looted stores and set buildings, tires and vehicles on fire. Some tourists and foreign humanitarian workers are unable to leave the country.

Moïse, a former businessman with Agritrans and Cophener S.A. who was elected in 2017, remains silent.

"The country is getting ready to explode," Senate Leader Carl Murat Cantave told reporters during a news conference, according to Voice of America.

Meanwhile, Haiti National Police heavily guarded The National Palace, which was rebuilt after the 2010 earthquake. Officers wearing riot gear on Rue Champs-de-Mars were using tear gas, rubber bullets and firing live ammunition.

Moïse, 50, also hasn't reacted to the seven people who have died in the crossfire. The Agence France-Presse reported a young man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon near the office of the presidency and 78 prisoners escaped from a prison in Aquin, a southern coastal city.

Jean-Henry Céant, the new prime minister, told the Miami Herald on Thursday afternoon that Moïse's administration was pressuring him to resign. The protest come months after Céant's predecessor Jack Guy Lafontant resigned in July after protests over his attempt to increase fuel prices.

I just spoke to #Haiti Prime Minister @jeanhenryceant who confirmed that he is under pressure to resign by the palace. "I will not resign," he said. — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) February 14, 2019

While banks, pharmacies and supermarkets remain closed, the Catholic Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Haiti released a statement asking Haitians to come together to "save our common boat, Haiti, which is our pride."

Port au Prince, #Haiti



7th consecutive day of anti-govt corruption protests in full bloom as 1000s demand the departure of the #PHTK ruling party and it allies. pic.twitter.com/2WiV6Heo4h — HaitiInfoProject 📡 (@HaitiInfoProj) February 13, 2019

Haiti: A situation at the national television station/network Haiti. 14-02-2019 pic.twitter.com/x1bRK7Cyko — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) February 14, 2019

Road to Jakmel in #Haiti has been blocked again today. pic.twitter.com/KAsu3kyEZ9 — Kevin Pina 🔊 (@AcrossMediums) February 10, 2019

Dambreville is reporting from Port-au-Prince. Torres is writing from Broward County.

