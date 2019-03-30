Haitian protesters call for President Jovenel Moïse's resignation

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Haitian protesters marched Friday in Port-au-Prince on the anniversary of Haiti's Constitution to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse amid the PetroCaribe oil profits corruption scandal.

Protesters say Moïse's administration hasn't done anything to prevent the alleged mismanagement of about $3.8 billion coming from PetroCaribe, an agreement with Venezuela that started in 2005.

Police officers were monitoring the protest from pick-up trucks, as the crowd marched to parliament in downtown Port-au-Prince. Jean Michel Lapin, the new interim Prime Minister, ordered government buildings and public schools to close.

Protesters said they won't stop demonstaration until those to blame for taking advantage of the PetroCaribe program are brought to justice.

