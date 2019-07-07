Investigators recover helicopter that crashed in Bahamas

Chris Cline's damaged helicopter sits on the ocean floor after crashing off the coast of his private island.

HAVANA, Cuba - Accident investigators in the Bahamas said they've recovered the helicopter that crashed off the coast of a remote private island Thursday.

Seven Americans died in the crash, including coal billionaire Chris Cline, who owned Big Grand Cay.

The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department said on its website that a Florida-based contractor pulled the Agusta helicopter from the ocean Saturday night.

Sholten Singer/Herald-Dispatch via AP In this Sept. 6, 2014 photo, Chris Cline speaks as Marshall University dedicates the new indoor practice facility as the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, West Virginia.

The helicopter was expected to be taken to Fort Lauderdale and then to an accident investigation facility in Fort Pierce.

The accident investigation department also said it's interviewing witnesses on Big Grand Cay. The department has said the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Safety Board of Italy and the manufacturer of the aircraft and engine would all provide assistance with the investigation.

