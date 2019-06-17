Jimmy Buffett fans fall sick while visiting Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic - As the number of mysterious deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic continues to rise, a group of Jimmy Buffett fans say they became ill while visiting the country.

Members of the Central Oklahoma Parrothead Association say they were sickened during an April stay at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao in Punta Cana.

NBC News reports the Buffett fans became violently ill, with many at first believing it was just food poisoning. One member says 47 of the 114 people on the trip became sick and couldn't leave their rooms.

The Parrotheads said they complained to hotel management, but officials there said they follow "strict procedures in the cleaning of rooms and food products to prevent and avoid any health risks."

At least six Americans have died due to mysterious circumstances while in the Dominican in recent months.

