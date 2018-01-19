Large tree almost falls on woman pushing stroller

THE NETHERLANDS - A woman was lucky to walk away uninjured after a massive tree almost fell on her while she was walking down the street in The Netherlands.

Video from nearby a security camera shows the woman pushing a stroller on the sidewalk. Seconds after the woman walks by the tree, a heavy gust of wind uproots it and sends it toppling to the ground, just missing her.

It does not appear that there was a child in the stroller.

Strong storms in northern Europe have already killed four people this week.

