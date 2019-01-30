Mexico, Uruguay plan conference on Venezuela

CARACAS - The governments of Mexico and Uruguay are calling for an international conference of neutral countries to jump start a dialogue between Venezuelans.

The conference is to be held Feb. 7 in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, and Mexico said Wednesday that it expects at least 10 countries and international organizations to participate.

Mexico and Uruguay have refused to withdraw recognition from the embattled Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S., Canada and many Latin American nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guiado, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president last week.

A statement from Uruguay and Mexico says that "the purpose of the conference will be to establish the basis for a new dialogue mechanism that includes all the forces in Venezuela, in order to help restore peace in that country."

