Miracle baby wakes up after coma, smiles at father

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - After beating all the odds and awaking from a 5-day coma, a 10-month-old baby smiled at his father.

Michael Labuschagne was taken to a hospital in the United Kingdom in March after suffering heart failure. WOFL reports Michael was gasping for air when he arrived for emergency care.

Michael soon slipped into a coma and doctors told his parents, Emma and Stuart, that he may never regain consciousness. But on March 21, the little boy proved them all wrong when he awoke with a big smile on his face.

It was discovered that a rare heart tumor known as cardiac fibroma caused Michael's heart problems.

"He currently has an internal pacemaker and defibrillator, but this has caused physical development delay and is currently at max threshold, which means it is not working as effectively as it should," the family wrote on their GoFundMe page.

The family is attempting to raise money for Michael's upcoming surgery at a Boston hospital.

