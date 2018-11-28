Mother, baby on maternity leave killed by grizzly bear

YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA - A woman and her 10-month-old baby were killed in a grizzly bear attack in Canada on Monday.

Officials say the bodies of 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and her daughter Adele were found by the woman's partner, a trapper who was charged by the bear about 100 yards away from the cabin they shared in the Yukon Territory.

Gjermund Roesholt reported his encounter to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday afternoon. He was able to shoot and kill the bear, but when Roesholt returned to the cabin, he found his wife and child dead.

The Huffington Post reports the family had been trapping in the area for the last three months. The coroner believes Theoret, who was experienced at living in the wildnerness, and her daughter were on a walk when they were attacked.

