Officers investigate murder of Miami-Dade father in Bimini

THE BAHAMAS - A Cuban-American bar owner from Miami-Dade County was fatally shot Sunday in The Bahamas and Royal Bahamas Police Force detectives are still searching for his killer Monday.

Alain Perez, 47, owned Big John’s Bar and Grill in Alice Town, an area on the northern part of Bimini island. Officers responded to his condominium about 1 a.m. Sunday. Miami attorney Juan Carrera said he was in Bimini when he learned Perez had been shot in the chest, arm, back and leg.

Carrera said Perez told him he had left the bar about 1 a.m., and a few minutes after he arrived to his apartment, someone knocked on the door. He said he was shot after he opened the door, Carrera said. He added the clinic where Perez was did not have the capacity to deal with a traumatic injury.

"I've been in vet clinics here with more adequate equipment and supplies and trained staff," Carrera said.

Carrera said he attempted to get Perez transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center before Perez died.

"As an American citizen you think that you would be easily extracted from the Bahamas in case of injury, that a helicopter will swoop down and extricate you to JMH," Carrera said. "That’s not the case."

Perez's mother, Zoraida Rojas Gomez, is grieving. She will have to wait for the results of an autopsy that is being conducted in Nassau.

"He did not deserve to die the way he did," Rojas Gomez said.

Perez's three children survive him.

