Police fine teen for reporting ex-boyfriend, then he killed her

SUSSEX, ENGLAND - Three officers will face disciplinary action after they fined a teen girl for "wasting police time" for reporting her ex-boyfriend's threats.

The 19-year-old girl was later killed by the man after he slit her throat.

Shana Grice had reported Michael Lane five times to police in Sussex, England during a six month period beginning in February 2016, according to The Guardian.

In March 2016, Lane pulled Grice's hair and stole her phone after chasing her down a street. After filing another report, police fined her $100 for wasting their time and released Lane without charges. In July 2016, Lane was only cautioned by police after he stole Grice's house key.

Just a month later, on August 25, Lane, who had put a tracker on Grice's car, killed the teen.

“Our daughter took her concerns to the police and instead of being protected was treated like a criminal,” said Shana's parents, Sharon Grice and Richard Green. “She paid for the police’s lack of training, care and poor attitude with her life. It’s only right that the police make changes, but it’s too little, too late for Shana.”

An investigation revealed the officers levied the fine because they were upset Grice failed to tell them she was previously involved in a relationship with Lane.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Tuesday that two of the officers will face gross misconduct proceedings, while another will has already taken part in internal misconduct proceedings.

It was later revealed that 13 other women had reported Lane for stalking, The Independent reports.

