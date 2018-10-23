Several injured after escalator malfunctions inside Rome subway station

ROME - An escalator malfunction has reportedly left several people seriously injured inside a subway station in Rome.

Video of the accident at the Repubblica station shows the escalator moving at a high rate of speed while riders slammed into each other at the bottom.

The BBC reports the station was packed with fans of the CSKA Moscow soccer team traveling to a Champions League game vs. Roma.

В Риме перед матчем #РомаЦСКА на одной из центральных станций метро вышел из строя эскалатор с болельщиками, есть серьёзно пострадавшие (с) pic.twitter.com/4hslg9ySBt — Фанаты ЦСКА★RBWorld (@RBWorldorg) October 23, 2018

