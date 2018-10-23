International

Several injured after escalator malfunctions inside Rome subway station

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

ROME - An escalator malfunction has reportedly left several people seriously injured inside a subway station in Rome.

Video of the accident at the Repubblica station shows the escalator moving at a high rate of speed while riders slammed into each other at the bottom.

More International Headlines

The BBC reports the station was packed with fans of the CSKA Moscow soccer team traveling to a Champions League game vs. Roma.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.