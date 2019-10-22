Shark rips off woman's hands in attack on whale-watching trip

MO'OREA, FRENCH POLYNESIA - A woman on a whale-watching trip lost both her hands after being attacked by a shark while she was swimming.

The unidentified 35-year-old woman was swimming in the waters off the island of Mo'orea in French Polynesia when the oceanic whitetip shark attacked.

Yahoo! reports the shark bit into the woman's chest and arms.

"When we got to the hotel jetty, she was conscious but in a critical condition. She had lost a lot of blood and both her hands had been cut off at the forearm," along with part of her chest, said firefighter Jean-Jacques Riveta.

The woman was transported to Tahiti where she is reportedly in stable condition.

