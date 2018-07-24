Skyscraper features 350-foot tall waterfall on side of building

GUIYANG, CHINA - A new skyscraper has found an inventive way to bring the great outdoors to the city.

The Liebian Building in Guiyang, China features a 350 ft. waterfall that tumbles off the side to the middle of the street.

The Daily Mail reports the waterfall is powered by four pumps that lift water to the top of the building and costs about $115 USD to operate for a half-hour.

To save electricity, the waterfall is only set to run for about 10 to 20 minutes at a time.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.