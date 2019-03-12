Spain says journalist detained in Venezuela

The Venezuelan journalists' union released this photo of Luis Carlos Diaz on Tuesday reporting he is in the custoday of Venezuelan intelligence agents.

CARACAS, Venezuela - Spain's Foreign Ministry says it is trying to find out from Venezuelan authorities why a journalist with dual Spanish and Venezuelan nationality has been detained.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday the Spanish embassy in Caracas is in contact with the family of reporter and activist Luis Carlos Diaz.

The spokesman cannot be identified in media reports because of internal ministry rules.

Venezuela's National Union of Press Workers says on its Twitter account that Diaz went missing Monday afternoon. It says that later, in the middle of night, a unit from the feared SEBIN intelligence police turned up at his home and took away computers, mobile phones and money, among other items.

Diaz's wife, Naky Soto, tells the union the police broke in.

