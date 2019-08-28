Student practicing yoga on balcony falls six floors

NUEVO LEON, Mexico - A college student practicing a yoga pose from a sixth-floor balcony is still alive after falling 80 feet.

Alexa Terrazas, 23, was posing Saturday on the balcony guardrail of her building in northeastern Mexico when she slipped and landed on the sidewalk.

Terrazas was still in critical condition Monday after undergoing 11 hours of surgery and suffering fractures to both her legs and arms, the New York Post reports.

Neighbors in the building saw Terrazas performing an upside-down pose on the balcony.

According to doctors, it may be three years before Terrazas can walk again due to the extent of her injuries.

