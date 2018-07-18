Thai youth soccer team leaves hospital after being trapped in cave

CHIANG RAI, Thailand - The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand appeared at a news conference Wednesday, entering to applause from the media and classmates.

The boys put on a quick demonstration of their ball-handling skills in a special miniature soccer field set up in the hall where they met with the media.

They then hugged their friends before taking seats up front with doctors and others who helped them during their ordeal.

Doctors took the first two questions, and said the 13 were healthy in body and mind. Doctors said the boys gained about 6.6 pounds on average since they were rescued from the cave last week.

They were said to have lost an average of 9 pounds during the more than two weeks they were trapped in the cave.

