Top 10 cities in the world with best quality of life; Miami is not one of them

The Deutsche Bank released its annual report on the quality of live at cities that are relevant to global financial markets.

The analysts considered traffic, safety, climate, pollution, healthcare, cost of living, property price to income ratio and purchasing power.

Here is the list of the top 10:

1. Wellington in New Zealand

2. Zürich in Switzerland

3. Copenhagen in Denmark

4. Edinburgh in the United Kingdom

5. Vienna in Austria

6. Helsinki in Finland

7. Melbourne in Australia

8. Sydney in Australia

9. Frankfurt in Germany

10. Amsterdam in the Netherlands

