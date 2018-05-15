Palestinians commemorate 70 years since 'catastrophe' in West Bank

JERUSALEM - While deadly protests flared along the Gaza border, some West Bank residents wondered how and why the United States could declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital when Palestinians seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as a future capital.

In West Bank, a territory under joint Israeli-Palestinian control, Palestinians marked 70 years since the Palestinian Nabka Day, or the catastrophe, the displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948.

"If there is real peace, what is the capital of Palestine?" Abu Sallah said.

There is a crowd burning tires in the streets and taunting guards. They blame Israelis and the U.S. backing for the violence. There are some Palestinians who like Israel blame Hamas for instigating and inciting others to carry out the violence.

Nahum Barnea, Israel’s leading columnist, said the events highlighted the country’s fragmented nature and how even after seven decades it still cannot escape its conflict with the Arabs or its unquenchable thirst for recognition.

"This is a small country that typically lives only one story, usually either that of readiness for battle or bereavement," Barnea told the Associated Press. "This was really an unusual example of the mythological national campfire coming apart."

Barnea said the Arab threat — or even the perceived threat — has existed since Israel’s 1948 founding. And as long as that’s the case, he added, there will always be an element of national cohesion.

The heavy Palestinian death toll, along with hundreds of wounded, made Monday by far the bloodiest day of cross-border violence since a devastating 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. It further dimmed already bleak prospects for President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Marwan Fararjeh, a veteran nonviolent activist and former political prisoner, said he opposes Hamas' goal to end the state of Israel.

"All the crazy leaders, political issues in the world, they punish all the Palestinians," Fararjeh said. "They put all the Palestinians on the blacklist, put Palestinians as dangerous aside, put tourist aside because of Hamas."

Patients with gunshot wounds filled wards and hallways in Gaza’s under-equipped and overwhelmed main hospital Tuesday, with dozens still waiting in line for surgery a day after Israeli soldiers shot and killed 59 Palestinians and wounded hundreds in mass protests on the Gaza border.

"If you are unable to treat them, why are you letting them go to the protests," Faten Ruhmi said of her brother Ibrahim Ruhmi and the others who were wounded by Israeli snipers in the dangerous area near the border fence.

The high casualty toll triggered a diplomatic backlash against Israel and new charges of excessive use of force against unarmed protesters. The U.N. Security Council began its session with a moment of silence for the dead, and the U.N.’s special Mideast envoy said there was "no justification for the killing."

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, came to Israel’s defense, saying no member "would act with more restraint than Israel has."

Hamas has said protests would continue weekly, but it was not clear if it would be able to maintain momentum during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins this week.

One leading organizer said the next mass march would be held June 5, to mark the anniversary of the 1967 Mideast war in which Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

