With hurricane season looming, Puerto Rico is still rebuilding

COMERIO, Puerto Rico - Take a drive into the center of Puerto Rico, and you might think Hurricane Maria just hit.

Power poles are still down even though the destructive storm made landfall eight months ago.

By some counts, thousands of families on the island are still without power.

Some are so desperate and frustrated that they have posted signs, crying out for help.

In Comerio, we saw workers trying to bring the power back on, but it's no easy task.

In Orocovis, families say helicopters had to be used to put up these power poles but they are still waiting on the electricity to be turned on.

We spoke with officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, looking for answers.

They have a team of 4,000 people, working to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastating storm.

The Army Corps of Engineers has also been brought in to help rebuild the power grid.

Justo Fernandez, federal coordinating officer for FEMA, said it could take at least another month to bring the power back on to communities still in the dark.

But an even bigger worry is hurricane season starts June 1.

"The biggest concern right now is the people are not ready," Fernandez said.

