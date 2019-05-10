Woman dies of rabies after being bitten by dog she rescued on vacation

HORDALAND, NORWAY - A woman died of rabies Monday after being bitten by a dog she had rescued while on vacation.

Birgitte Kallestad, 24, died Monday in Norway, two months after she found the dog while travelling through the Philippines.

Kallestad was with a group of friends on mopeds when she saW the stray dog on the side of the road and brought it back to her hotel, according to the Daily Mail.

While washing and playing with the dog at the resort, the puppy bit and scratched Kallestad. As she was a health worker, Kallestad sterilized and addressed the wounds herself.

After arriving home in Norway, Kallestad came down with a fever and began having headaches.

Although she was admitted to a hospital where she worked on April 28, doctors could not immediately diagnose the problem until the symptoms of rabies began to appear.

Kallestad died eight days later.

Because no one in Kallestad's travelling party had been inoculated against the disease, they are being vaccinated for rabies.

