Is the 'Hot Coil Challenge' the most dangerous fad yet?

MIAMI - In what is being called the most dangerous fad yet, the Hot Coil Challenge is a new social media trend that has already several participants.

According to the "rules" of the challenge, people are told to hold their bare skin against hot stovetop coils for as long as possible.

WJXT reports the video of a man undertaking the challenge was posted on Feb. 4 and has been viewed over 380,000 times.

The Hot Coil Challenge is the latest in long list of online challenges that are geared towards children. The Tide Pod challenge became popular, even as teens were being sent to the hospital with issues from such as chemical burns and extreme vomiting.

Others have begun to post warning videos to YouTube to scare the uniformed away from the challenge which may lead to serious injuries.

