16-year-old driver pronounced dead after slamming into power pole in overnight crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A 16-year-old driver in a Jeep Wrangler died late Friday evening after slamming into a power pole in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Ari Arteaga. He was reportedly traveling south on 87th Avenue and lost control of the vehicle near Southwest 64th Street. The vehicle then hopped the curb and struck a concrete utility pole. A few homes in the area lost power as a result.

Miami-Dade Fire officials pronounced Arteaga dead at the scene. It appears he was not wearing his seat belt, deputies say. His passenger, 16-year-old Indira Rambarran, was taken to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time.

Nine customers were affected by the outage, according to Florida Power & Light's website. Officials say they were working to replace the damaged utility pole.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local10 and Local10.com for updates.

