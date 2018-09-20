Jurors to decide whether Fort Lauderdale should pay up for SUV running woman over on beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jurors are about to begin deliberating in the case of a tourist who was run over by an Ocean Rescue SUV on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and is now suing the city.

Rinda Mizell showed off her injuries to the jury Thursday, injuries she said still plague her body six years later.

"When you stop oozing and bleeding, even as I was healing, you can see those tire treads in my arm," she said.

The marks, according to Mizell, are from the tires of a Fort Lauderdale Fire Ocean Rescue SUV, which rolled over the tourist as she lay on the sand in April 2012.

Mizell -- a teacher -- was with her family visiting South Florida from North Carolina.

"The tires were never on the patient," Jorge Aguiar, of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, claimed.

The paramedic who treated Mizell was called as a witness by the defense, which is the city of Fort Lauderdale -- an entity that takes issue with the extent of the injuries the woman claims.

"How do you describe Ms. Mizell's injuries?" Aguiar was asked.

"Abrasions, possible burns," he said.

"You don't describe them as crush injuries?" he was asked.

"Absolutely not," Aguiar responded.

How bad Mizell is actually suffering comes down to medical records since the time of the accident and expert testimony from a doctor who opened the door to a possibility of exaggerated claims.

The jury, though, will have the final say if the city should pay Mizell's medical bills, attorney fees and more.

"I don't understand how it can get better when you're run over," Mizell said. "But it gets better over time -- true."

