MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A boy was struck by gunfire Sunday evening in the 6000 block of Northwest 20th Avenue in Miami-Dade County, police said.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department said the incident happened at 6:42 p.m., when someone shot from a dark-colored vehicle and left the area.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately released.

