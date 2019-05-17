Keep loved ones safe by checking vehicles for airbag recalls

MIAMI - May is Airbag Recall Repair Month in Florida, at which time drivers are urged to check their vehicles for airbag recalls.

Although the Airbag Recall Repair Month campaign runs from May 1 to May 31, drivers can schedule a free airbag repair at any dealership at any time of the year.

According to the National Safety Council, nearly 1.1 million unrepaired vehicles are on the roads in Florida, including 300,000 just in the Miami area.

Defective airbags are at risk of seriously injuring or even killing drivers and passengers when exposed to heat and humidity over time.

According to the AAA 2019 travel forecast report, 37.6 million drivers will be on the roads next week ahead of Memorial Day.

Drivers can visit ChecktoProtect.org to check whether their vehicle has any unresolved recalls.



