Kyle Kashuv starts petition to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Parkland victim Peter Wang

PARKLAND, Fla. - Kyle Kashuv, a student last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, started a petition to raise support for Peter Wang, a victim of the shooting who also saved many lives, to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"One of the victims, Peter Wang, died trying to save my classmates," wrote Kashuv about the petition. "His dream was to become a soldier and was buried in his Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC) uniform. He was even wearing a JROTC shirt the day of the shooting."

Kashuv is looking for 100,000 signatures on the petition.

"Let's please join together, cross party lines, and ask President of the United States, Donald Trump, to posthumously award Peter the Presidential Medal of Freedom," wrote Kashuv.

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.

