Man found shot to death in Lauderhill apartment hallway

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - People in Lauderhill were asked to avoid an area in the 4300 block of NW 19th Street, following a deadly shooting, police said Thursday night.

A man was found shot to death in the hallway of the third floor inside an apartment building, police said. The victim had been shot several times, officers added.

Police are working to release a description of the shooter.

At last check, officers with the Lauderhill Police Department remained at the scene, which is active.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. at 4330 NW 19th St.

No further details are known.

Stay with Local 10 for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.