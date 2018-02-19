Lauderhill teen accused of posting threatening message

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill teen accused of posting a message on social media threatening to kill people at several schools in Broward County has been arrested, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said detectives were notified after midnight on Feb. 16 about a post on Instagram in which the male poster said he was going to kill people and listed various schools.

Detectives launched an investigation into the threat, ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody that afternoon, deputies said.

The teen appeared to be remorseful. Deputies said he claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.

The teen faces one count of sending a written threat to kill, a third-degree felony under Florida law, deputies said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is encouraging everyone to continue reporting any suspected threats by calling 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Deputies said anyone found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

