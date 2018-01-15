Lauderhill police cruiser involved in Fort Lauderdale crash, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Lauderhill police cruiser was involved in a Sunday crash, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The crash occurred at West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the officer was transporting a prisoner at the time. They were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash.

No other details were given.

