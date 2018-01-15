Lauderhill police officer injured in Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Lauderhill police officer was injured in a crash Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred in front of a RaceTrac gas station at West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police said the officer was taking someone who was in custody to jail at the time of the crash. They were both taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact was so severe that the airbags in the police cruiser were deployed.

Both vehicles involved in the crash had front-end damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.