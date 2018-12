MIAMI - A Little Haiti art gallery was vandalized on Saturday morning, according to the Miami Police Department.

A swear word, a swastika, and other unintelligible symbols were spray-painted on an outside wall of the Yeelen Gallery, located on Northwest 54th Street, police said.

