Investigative reporter confronts suspected scammer purporting to be Local 10 executive

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Local 10 News has identified the woman posing as a WPLG Local 10 employee and ripping people off as 52-year-old Cadence Bryant.

But when Local 10 News Investigator Jeff Weinsier confronted Bryant outside of the Joseph Caleb Center, she claimed not to know what he was talking about.

"You have the wrong person sir," Bryant said. "What are you talking about?"

But Lauderhill restaurant owner Marie Hyacinthe says the woman Weiniser confronted is the woman who ripped her off.

"100 percent, that is her," Hyacinthe said.

Hyacinthe and other restaurant owners and caterers say Bryant is posing as a Local 10 employee and persuading them to hand over food and cash.

Marie Hyacinthe came to Local 10 looking to get paid. She says a woman named "Sharon" told her she worked at Local 10 and wanted to hire her to be the station's exclusive caterer.

Hyacinthe runs a small restaurant in Lauderhill called Buffet Creole and she's struggling. So when the phone recently rang, and the woman on the other end said she was Sharon, who worked for Local 10, and she wanted to hire her as our exclusive caterer, Marie thought she'd hit the jack pot.

"I was very excited," Hyacinthe said.

During the phone conversation, Sharon told Hyacinthe she was planning to give her a huge deposit to cater our next party at Local 10.

"She asked me to make her some samples and told me she was going to give me an $8,000 deposit to cater the party," Hyacinthe said.

Sharon told Hyacinthe bring the food and cash to a woman named Tiffany who was shopping for party favors at a Liberty City 99 Cent store then come directly to Local 10 to be paid back.

Sharon said Tiffany had run out of money for the party favors.

"I did bring her the food and $200 cash. I feel so stupid," Hyacinthe said.

Local 10 News has obtained surveillance video of Bryant with the food and money Hyacinthe gave her.

The surveillance video was obtained from the 99 cent store.

Bryant is seen on the video buying lottery tickets, cigarettes and a black bag. On 4 separate occasions people have shown up at Local 10 in Pembroke Park looking to get paid.

Their stories are similar.

"That is her. This is unacceptable. We weren't raised this way," said Bryant's sister Ilya Williams.

Court records show Bryant has been arrested, convicted and spent time in jail for theft and fraud in the past.

"Of course she should go to jail again," Hyncinthe said. "She not only did it to me, what about the other people who work hard?"

The Miami Police Department has not been able to catch up with Bryant. Their investigation continues. She left the Joseph Caleb Center in Brownsville in a black Mercedes-Benz.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.