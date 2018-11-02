Nightmare at work: 7-Eleven employee blasts conditions at downtown Miami store

MIAMI - An employee at a 7-Eleven in downtown Miami went on an 11-minute social media rant this week about unsafe and unsanitary conditions inside the store.

At times, Sheila Clarke was out of control as she talked about the conditions.

"You're gonna hear me!" she yelled in the video.

The store is located at 100 Biscayne Blvd., across from Bayside.

"Come take a walk with me inside this mother f**king store," she said at the top of her video.

Inside, she shows items with a thick layer of dust on them.

Clarke claims management turned a blind eye to conditions and told her to turn the dusty merchandise around.

"I made the video because I'm a consumer before I'm ever an employee at a store," Clarke told Local 10 News investigator Jeff Weinsier.

"What bothers me the most is the blatant disregard for our safety," she added.

Clarke and employee Ashanti Parker both said they have complained to management about working all alone in the store.

"I said, 'I'm scared about my safety here.' I just complained and my hours got cut by 10," Clarke said.

Both Clarke and Parker said they don't get to take bathroom breaks because the store is so busy and, for several weeks, the lock on the front door was broken.

Parker claims that when she's brought up safety concerns, she was told the security cameras would be angled better.

"We work alone all the time. I have made several complaints about it and they have cut my hours down to 15 hours a week," Parker said.

Parker provided Local 10 News with several videos she took of customers she's had to confront alone.

In one video, a man was out of control and appeared to be on drugs.

Another person told her he was homeless and got aggressive when she refused to give him free food.

"Homeless people come in all the time. They steal. You physically have to take it from them," Parker said.

"I have tried several times to speak with the company. I have called HR. Our safety is at risk," she added.

According to records provided to Local 10 News by the Miami Police Department, there were 70 calls for service from March to October of this year at or around the 7-Eleven.

"I can't quit. I need a job to pay my bills," Parker said.

"I shouldn't have to go find another job because I want to feel safe," Clarke added.

7-Eleven is a billion-dollar company with 66,500 stores worldwide. The downtown Miami store is corporately owned.

Clarke provided Local 10 News with a text from Alex, a corporate 7-Eleven consultant.

In the text, Alex said it would be a challenge to have two clerks on duty, as Clarke and Parker requested.

In a statement to Local 10 News, a corporate spokesperson said: "Although this particular 7-Eleven location is undergoing renovations, we continually work to ensure we are providing a safe and clean environment. The dust was a temporary issue caused by the renovations. The store is regularly cleaned by a third-party company. We appreciate 7-Eleven employees' and customers' patience during this time and look forward to better serving the community after renovations are completed.

"The safety and well-being of our 7-Eleven employees and customers is of utmost importance. 7-Eleven has comprehensive safety programs and policies in place designed to minimize hazards for employees working in stores. The Company has addressed all of the issues raised by both of these employees.

"When employees are working a single coverage shift, they may lock the front door of the store to use the bathroom. The broken lock on the door was temporary and employees were able to stop the door even when the lock was broken. No employee was required to work a full shift without being able to use the bathroom."

Clarke is now consulting an attorney.

She said 7-Eleven human resources employees told her she had violated their social media policy by posting about conditions in the store.

Clarke said she feels like a target for blowing the whistle.

Since we inquired about her safety, Parker is no longer working alone, but said her hours have been cut.

Florida law requires two clerks at convenience stores from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



