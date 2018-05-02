No ultrasound, no lease? Woman loses apartment for refusing to provide photo

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A South Florida mother of three said she is being kicked to the curb because she didn't provide a ultrasound image to her landlord while she was pregnant.

Tiesha Davis was informed that her lease at Sorrento of Miramar isn't being renewed.

"Where am I going to go? I'm looking for apartments every day. I can't focus on my job or my kids." said Davis, who works full time.

Sorrento is a privately owned affordable housing complex built, in part, with your tax dollars.

Because of a massive affordable housing shortage, it took Davis almost a year to get into Sorrento.

She says shortly after moving in, she got a call from Jose Galindo, the assistant property manager.

"He asked me if I was pregnant. I said yes. He said, 'We're not going to renew your lease.' When I asked why, he said 'because of your pregnancy,'" Davis said.

Davis said she was told she didn't comply with an apparent policy for pregnant women.

"He told me you had to give him an ultrasound and letter from the doctor stating a due date," Davis said.

Fair housing advocates and Davis' attorney are calling the practice outrageous and have now filed suit.

"To ask for a photograph of the inside of a mother's womb is so intrusive and invasive, it has no business bring in a rental application." said Keenya Robertson, president and CEO of Housing Opportunities Project for Excellence or HOPE.

The Monterra development in Cooper City had similar requirements for tenants, housing advocates said.

Robertson said this was a clear violation of the Fair Housing Act.

Robertson said HOPE sent testers, posing as pregnant women, into Sorrento and sister property Monterra in Cooper City.

"Our tester was told that an ultrasound and letter certifying the pregnancy and giving a due date for the child was required," Robertson said.

In fact, a rental agent at Sorrento even wrote it on a list of requirements that was given to the undercover tester.

A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Davis.

"Because they are not renewing her lease, because the fact that she didn't tell them about a pregnancy, is the reason we are suing them." Davis' attorney Matthew Dietz said.

But Dietz says this isn't just about Davis.

A letter given to housing advocates lists the ultrasound requirement.

"How many people were evicted? How many people didn't get apartments? How many people have they hurt before?" Dietz added.

ZRS Management, ZOM Foxcroft as Sorrento at Miramar and ZOM Monterra as Monterra Apartments are named in the suit.

No one returned our calls and no one would talk when Local 10 Investigator Jeff Weinsier went to Sorrento's office.

"You are denying housing to those people who this housing was intended to benefit. You are not doing what you do when you took out tax dollars to make this," Robertson said.

Local 10 News has reached out to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to get their reaction. We are waiting for a response.

Broward County also gave $1.5 million in tax dollars to the developers of Sorrento and Monterra for this project.

Ralph Stone, the director of Housing Finance and Community Development, said the county would do what Davis has already done and file suit to stop the practice.

"The law that prohibits discrimination from families with children has been around for 30 years. If you are going to be in the business, you need to know the rules," Robertson said.

